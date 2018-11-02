Strategy launched to lure more food and wine visitors to NSW

More food and wine lovers across the globe are set to put Sydney and regional NSW on their travel itinerary with the NSW Government today launching its NSW Food & Wine Tourism Strategy & Action Plan 2018-2022.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall released the strategy today in Griffith, at the Piccolo Family Farm, with the Member for Murray Austin Evans.

He said the strategy and action plan would help grow the vibrant food and wine industry, which currently contributes around $9.2 billion annually to the NSW visitor economy, and offer visitors the best and most diverse food and wine tourism experiences.

“The Government will be rolling out 27 actions to support the sector through activities such as marketing, product development workshops and research to identify local opportunities, trends and gaps,” Mr Marshall said.

“Ongoing collaboration between Government and industry will play a key role in achieving the objectives and I encourage the State’s food and wine operators to become familiar with this plan so we can all work together to ensure travellers continue to develop a real hunger and thirst for NSW.”

“This strategy will steer us on a growth trajectory as we work towards tripling overnight visitor expenditure and reaching $25 billion in regional visitor expenditure by 2030.”

Mr Evans said the strategy would bring significant benefits to rural and regional communities.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of the Government continuing to invest in activities to boost local economies and I’m looking forward to welcoming more visitors to the Murray region as a result of this initiative,” Mr Evans said.

Luke Piccolo from Piccolo Family Farm and owner and chef of Limone Dining in Griffith said the initiative comes at a perfect time with Australia’s food and wine sector continuing to grow.

“With the sector becoming more and more competitive, it’s fantastic to have this support to help regional businesses like ours attract visitation and ensure those visitors have the best possible experience,” Mr Piccolo said.

The Strategy & Action Plan includes five key strategic pillars – Product Development, Industry Development, Event Development, Marketing & Public Relations, and Research & Insights, and is available here: destinationnsw.com.au/foodandwine.

